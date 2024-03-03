Eastern AA girls: Breanna Williams goes for 39, Billings Skyview rallies for title

BILLINGS — Breanna Williams and Billings Skyview again had to rally from a first-half deficit, and in doing so captured the Eastern AA divisional championship.

Williams finished with 39 points — after Skyview had just 22 as a team at halftime — as the Falcons broke away from Bozeman Gallatin for a 61-48 victory Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

Skyview trailed 31-22 at halftime after being outscored by 14 in the second quarter. But the Falcons chipped away in the second half, and raced past the Raptors in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 22-5.

It was similar to Friday's semifinals, when Skyview rallied for a 65-52 win over Great Falls CMR as Williams finished with 38 points and 17 rebounds.

Rae Smart added 10 points for the Falcons, who head to the Class AA state tournament next week as the East's top seed.

Gallatin, which heads to state as the No. 2 seed, got 13 points from Jada Davis and 11 points from Ave Odegard.

The Falcons and Raptors will be joined by No. 3 seed Billings West and No. 4 CMR, who each won loser-out games earlier Saturday. Class AA does not play third/fourth-place games at divisionals, instead opting to seed teams for state tourneys based on head-to-head record.

Saturday loser-out scores

Great Falls CMR 45, Billings Senior 39

Billings West 62, Great Falls 25

