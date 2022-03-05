Eastern AA Girls: Billings West, Skyview to meet for title

BELGRADE — It'll be an all-Billings divisional championship.

The Billings West and Billings Skyview girls won their respective Eastern AA semifinals on Friday evening at the Belgrade Special Events Center, setting the stage for a title game between the crosstown foes.

The top-seeded Golden Bears have lost just one game this season with that defeat being delivered by the Falcons.

In West's semifinal against Great Falls CMR, Bella Murphy had a double-double with a game-high 16 points and 11 rebounds while Taylee Chirrick added 15 points en route to a 54-36 victory over the Rustlers.

The Bears led 17-11 after one quarter — which saw a several-minute delay as officials sorted out a scoring issue — and build a 31-19 lead by halftime.

Layla Baumann added nine points for West. CMR was led by a nine-point, seven-rebound effort from Lauren Lindseth and a nine-point outing from Shania Gardipee who scored all of her points on three first-half triples.

CMR will take on Belgrade in the consolation semifinals.

SKYVIEW 52, BILLINGS SENIOR 48

Meanwhile, Skyview held off a furious comeback effort from Billings Senior in its semifinal. The Falcons, which led by double digits after one quarter, found themselves clutching a two-point lead in the final seconds with Brooke Berry at the free-throw line.

The senior and New Mexico commit hit both and Skyview held on for a 52-48 win to advance to the title game.

Breanna Williams led the Falcons with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Berry and Cami Harris each scored 12 points.

The Broncs were led by 15 points from Brenna Linse and 14 from Lauren Cummings.

Senior will play Bozeman in the consolation semifinals.

