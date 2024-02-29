Eastern AA girls: Billings Skyview, Great Falls CMR advance with wins

BILLINGS — The first round of the Eastern AA girls divisional girls basketball tournament saw Billings Skyview and Great Falls CMR score early wins Thursday at Alterowitz Gymnasium on the campus of Montana State Billings.

Skyview got a 66-37 victory over Belgrade while CMR defeated crosstown foe Great Falls High 45-35 to move on to the semifinals.

See below for details and highlights:

Billings Skyview 66, Belgrade 37

Skyview jumped out to an 11-point lead after the first quarter and didn't look back in a 66-37 first-round win over Belgrade.

Eastern AA girls: Billings Skyview races past Belgrade

Breanna Williams filled the stat sheet with 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists, leading the Falcons into the semifinals. Taryn Salveson added 13 points and Rae Smart had 11 for the Falcons.

Belgrade got 10 points from Leila Mamangus and seven each from Isabelle Blossom and Madi Simon. The Panthers will play in loser-out action Friday.

Great Falls CMR 45, Great Falls 35

Crosstown rivals met in the opening round Thursday, with CMR jumping out to a big lead to beat Great Falls 45-35.

Eastern AA girls: Great Falls CMR beats crosstown foe Great Falls in first round

The Rustlers led 32-12 after the first half. Sophie Madsen led with nine points in the game, and Macie Wheeler added eight points.

Great Falls, which dipped into loser-out play, got nine points from Isis Haslem and eight points from Kyesha Farmer.