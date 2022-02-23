Watch
Eastern A Girls: Sidney outlasts Livingston

Posted at 1:48 PM, Feb 23, 2022
BILLINGS - Wednesday's opening game of the Eastern A Girls Basketball Divisional went down to the wire before Sidney held off Livingston 35-30 at First Interstate Arena in Billings.

While the Eagles never trailed, Livingston's girls never gave up. Sidney led by as many as 11 in the second quarter before the Rangers trimmed it to seven at halftime and five entering the fourth.

With just over 3:00 left, the Rangers drew to within 31-30 but wouldn't score again as Sidney iced it with free throws.

Kendyl Wacha led the Eagles with 13 points including a buzzer-beating layup as time expired in the first half. Olivia Schoepp added 10 points while Savanna Anderson closed with 1`1 rebounds for Sidney.

Taylor Young was Livingston's go-to player with a double-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

Sidney draws Billings Central in Thursday's quarterfinal round at 10 a.m. Livingston plays a loser-out game Thursday at 8 p.m.

