Eastern A girls: Miles City knocks of Billings Central, heads to title game

BILLINGS — As their double-digit lead evaporated, Miles City's girls needed to find a way to survive in the clutch. They did it, and now the Cowgirls will play for a divisional championship.

Miles City built a big first-half advantage then held on for dear life for a 56-52 semifinal victory over Billings Central on Friday at the Eastern A basketball tournament at First Interstate Arena. The win sends Cowgirls into Saturday's title game, and hands them a berth to the state tourney.

Their 14-point first-half lead was dwindled down to two with under a minute left, but the Cowgirls stayed afloat from the foul line — Jillian Kanduch and Heidi Phalen combined to make four free throws in the last 25 seconds — and as the Rams were called for an illegal screen with under 10 ticks remaining on a potential tying possession.

Kanduch scored 23 points and hit 9 of 10 from the foul line to lead Miles City back to state after missing last season. Phalen and Camdyn Waterman each added 10 points for the Cowgirls.

Central cut Miles City's lead to two on more than one occassion, including when Lyssa Peterson went coast-to-coast to pull the Rams within 54-52 with 19 seconds left. But they were unable to score again.

Kam Reinker had 16 points and six rebounds for Central, which will play in loser-out action Saturday. Peterson finished with 11 points and Coral Old Bull had nine. Ryen Hadley had eight points and five rebounds.

Friday Loser-out scores

Laurel 63, Sidney 44

Hardin 62, Lewistown 48

