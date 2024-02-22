Eastern A girls: Miles City, Billings Central cruise to first-round wins

BILLINGS — Miles City and Billings Central had little trouble advancing at the Eastern A girls divisional basketball tournament Thursday at First Interstate Arena.

The Cowgirls and Rams each moved on to Friday's semifinals with first-round victories. Miles City ran past Laurel while Central took care of Sidney.

See below for details:

Miles City 55, Laurel 31

It was all Miles City in its first-round matchup with Laurel, as the efficient Cowgirls raced to a 55-31 victory to punch a ticket to the semis.

Eastern A Girls: Miles City runs past Laurel

At the end of the first half, Miles City's Ramsey Pryor hit a corner 3, was fouled and converted the free throw to put the Cowgirls up 30-13 at halftime. Alli Glasscock had a game-high 15 points to pace Miles City. Camdyn Waterman chipped in 14 points and five rebounds.

Laurel shot just 29% from the field while Miles City hit at a 46% clip. Aubri Roth's seven points led the Locomotives, who slipped into Friday's loser-out round.

Billings Central 54, Sidney 33

Central started fast and never relinquished command on the way to a 54-33 first-round win over Sidney.

Eastern A Girls: Billings Central cruises past Sidney

Kamryn Reinker filled the stat sheet with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead the Rams' efforts, which produced a 29-6 halftime advantage. G.G. Hastings had 10 points while Annika Stergar and Coral Old Bull each added seven to help Central to the semifinals.

Ave Norby led Sidney with 14 points, and teammate Hallie Schantz contributed nine points and seven rebounds as Sidney slipped into loser-out action Friday.

This story will be updated