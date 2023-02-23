Eastern A girls: Havre, Billings Central advance to Friday's semifinals

BILLINGS — Havre and Billings Central won quarterfinal games on Wednesday at the Eastern A divisional tournament to advance to Friday's semifinal round.

Havre 70, Sidney 40

A pair of freshman led the way for the two-time defending State A champion Havre Blue Ponies, as Ariana Gary poured in 15 points and Amaya Jarvis added 11 to lead Havre to a 70-40 win over Sidney. They were the only Blue Ponies in double figures.

Havre opened up a 35-20 lead at halftime and stretched that to 55-29 after three quarters.

Sidney was led by Leah Entz's 10 points. The Eagles fall to loser-out action and will face Livingston on Thursday at 3:30. Havre will face the Laurel/Lewistown winner in Friday's semifinals at 3:30.

Billings Central 70, Glendive 19

Billings Central dominated Glendive from the opening tip en-route to a 70-19 win to advance to Friday's semifinal round.

The Rams had 11 of 12 players in the scoring column, led by Coral Old Bull's 12 points and Kamryn Reinker's 11.

The Rams led 33-11 at halftime and opened it up to 50-17 after three quarters.

Central will play the Miles City/Hardin winner in Friday's semis at 5 p.m.