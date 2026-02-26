BILLINGS — The Lewistown Golden Eagles will meet Billings Central in Friday's girls Eastern A divisional semifinals after both posted convincing opening-round wins Thursday inside First Interstate Arena.

Lewistown 53, East Helena 34

After trailing 3-0 less than a minute into their game against East Helena, the Golden Eagles answered and never looked back on the way to a 53-34 win. Lewistown held the Vigilantes to just 27% shooting from the field while hitting nearly 54% of their own 3-point field goals.

The Golden Eagles were led in scoring by Riley Roche who netted 23 on 8-for-13 shooting and four 3-pointers. Kenadee Simac added nine rebounds.

Keeley Hamilton and Rori Schoenfeld paced East Helena with 10 points apiece. East Helena will face Sidney in Friday's noon loser-out game.

WATCH how Lewistown and Billings Central played their way into Friday's semifinals:

Eastern A girls: Lewistown, Billings Central bounce into semifinals

Billings Central 60, Sidney 48

Thursday's opening round quarterfinal was closer than the final score indicated as Billings Central held off a scrappy Sidney team 60-48.

Each time the Eagles trailed by double digits the seemed to close the gap in a hurry. They were down 14-4 in the opening quarter before rallying to within 17-14 and trailing 33-22 at halftime.

While Central built a 16-point lead in the third quarter, Sidney trimmed it to 51-45 late before the Rams closed on a 9-3 run. Kam Reinker led everybody in scoring with 21 for the Rams followed by Annika Stergar with 16 and Karis Brightwings-Pease with 10. Amaya Lorash hauled in 13 rebounds.

The Eagles also had three players hit double-figure scoring led by Jessica Entz with 16, Kinsey Nagle with 13 and Ave Norby with 11. Teagan Seitzinger was Sidney's leading rebounder with nine.

The Eagles draw East Helena Friday in a 1:30 p.m. loser-out game.

