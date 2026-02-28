BILLINGS — Saturday's Eastern A girls divisional championship will be a showdown between top seeds Billings Central and Havre at First Interstate Arena after both advanced with semifinal wins Friday.

Billings Central 53, Lewistown 22

Lewistown played defending Class A state champion Billings Central tight for most of the first half, only trailing 22-12 at the break. But the Rams then reeled off an 18-1 run holding the Golden Eagles without a field goal in the third quarter cruising to a 53-22 semifinal win. Lewistown was held to 22% shooting for the game.

Annika Stergar led everybody in scoring with 15 points. Kam Reinker added 10 and six rebounds. Riley Roche was the Golden Eagles' high scorer and rebounder with six and five, respectively.

The Rams will play Havre in Saturday's divisional title game at 7 p.m. Lewistown will face Laurel in a 10:30 a.m. loser-out game.

WATCH highlights of both semifinal games:

Eastern A girls: Billings Central into title game, Havre survives late rally

Havre 42, Hardin 35

In a somewhat low-scoring considering it looked more like a fun track meet, Havre never trailed in Friday's 42-35 semifinal win over Hardin.

The Blue Ponies led 22-16 at halftime and 30-23 after the third. Hardin's Annika Big Man hit a deep 3-pointer with just under 1:00 left, drawing the Bulldogs within 38-25. But Amaya Jarvis answered out of a timeout with her own 3 extending Havre's lead to 41-35.

Jarvis turned in a double-double leading all scorers with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Hardin's Taylor Slater also scored a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Havre and Billings Central tip at 7 p.m. in Saturday's championship. Hardin will square off against East Helena in a 10:30 a.m. loser out.

Friday's loser out scores:

East Helena 59, Sidney 47

Laurel 40, Miles City 36