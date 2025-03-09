Watch Now
Eastern C girls: Scobey thwarts Bainville in challenge game, advances to state

SIDNEY — Scobey used hot shooting and balanced scoring to beat Bainville 55-45 in an Eastern C girls basketball challenge game Saturday, earning a berth to next week's state tournament.

Avery Wolfe, Camrie Holum and Kaytie Aanstad each scored 12 points for the Spartans, who shot a combined 52.6% from the floor. Wolfe hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Kayla Carney added 11 points for Scobey, which will take the No. 2 seed from the East into the Class C state tournament beginning Wednesday at the Civic Center in Butte.

Baiinville's Hailey Berwick led all scorers with 13 points. Tally Berwick added 10 points and Elsie Wilson had eight for the Bulldogs, who shot just 28.6% from the floor in the loss.

