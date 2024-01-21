East Helena girls fall at home to Billings Central

EAST HELENA — The Billings Central Rams visited the East Helena Vigilantes Saturday night for a Class A girls basketball matchup. Both teams came out strong off the tip, but the Rams ultimately pulled away for a 63-17 win.

After a 5-5 start in the first quarter, Billings Central quickly pulled away using its defense when sophomore Kam Reinker would go coast to coast after a steal to give the Rams a 12-5 lead. Coral Old Bull later scored off an offensive rebound, and the Rams would lead 14-5 after one.

The rest of the half belonged to the Rams, who seemed like they were on a mission defensively. Sophomore Annika Stergar jumped the lane for a steal and scored on the other end to make it 22-5. Central would go into the break with a comfortable 35-11 lead and would only continue to pull away in the second half.

The Vigilantes will next play host to Class B powerhouse Jefferson on Jan. 23 with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. in East Helena.