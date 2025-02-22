District 5C: Melstone, Custer-Hysham girls, Melstone and Forsyth boys move on

BILLINGS — The Melstone boys and girls basketball teams will play for District 5C championships on Saturday night, as will the Custer-Hysham girls and Forsyth boys.

Melstone girls 55, Broadview-Lavina 22

The Melstone girls continue to keep their perfect record intact.

The Broncs outscored Broadview-Lavina 29-5 in the second and third quarters of the District 5C semifinal in Lockwood on Friday to post an emphatic 55-22 victory over the Pirates and clinch a berth at the Southern C divisional tournament.

Melstone is just one of four unbeaten teams remaining in Class C and showed why against Broadview-Lavina. The Broncs had three girls in double figures, led by Magge Eike who poured in 17 points.

The Broncs advanced to Saturday night's championship game, while Broadview-Lavina falls to loser-out action and will play Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. against Northern Cheyenne.

Custer-Hysham girls 57, Harlowton-Ryegate 29

Custer-Hysham turned it up a notch in the second half, as the Rebels turned their four-point lead at the break into a 57-29 win over Harlowton-Ryegate in the semifinals of the District 5C tournament.

Leading 18-14 at the break, Custer-Hysham quickly pushed the lead to double digits. Midway through the fourth quarter the lead ballooned to as many as 28 in the fourth quarter.

Teagan Ruff led Custer-Hysham in scoring with 13 points, while Reese Cooney led Harlowton-Ryegate with seven.

Custer-Hysham and Melstone are slated for a 6 p.m. tip on Saturday, while Harlowton-Ryegate will play Forsyth in loser-out action on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Forsyth boys 53, Broadview-Lavina 50

Broadview-Lavina led by as many as 11, 48-37, in the fourth quarter, but Forsyth closed the game on a 16-2 run to snatch a 53-50 victory and advance to the District 5C title game on Saturday night.

The Pirates led by eight at halftime and quickly pushed the lead to double digits, but Forsyth, led by eighth-grader Landon Lawrence, continued to chip away. A Lawrence free throw with 1:29 to play capped an 11-0 run to tie the game at 48.

Connor Glennie made a pair of free throws for Broadview-Lavina with 38 seconds left to push the lead to 50-48, but Lawrence answered with a 3-pointer with under 15 seconds to play. Forsyth then stole the inbounds pass and Lawrence made a pair of free throws. Glennie’s heave to tie the game clanged off the iron.

Lawrence led all scorers with 25 points while Glennie scored 24 for Broadview-Lavina.

The Dogies will play in Saturday's championship game at 7:30, while Broadview-Lavina will play Northern Cheyenne in loser-out action at 11 a.m.

Melstone boys 44, Harlowton-Ryegate 33

Melstone was able to grind down Harlowton-Ryegate for a 44-33 win in the semifinals of the District 5C tournament.

The Broncs built a nine-point halftime advantage and stretched it to double digits in the third quarter. The Engineers were able to trim it back down to seven in the fourth quarter, but Melstone eventually pushed it back up to 14.

Nolan Kamerman led Melstone with 16 points. Harlowton-Ryegate's Kenyan Davis had a game-high 23 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

The Broncs will play Forsyth in Saturday's championship game, while Harlowton-Ryegate will play Custer-Hysham in loser-out action at 11 a.m.

