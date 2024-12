BILLINGS — The defending Class A girls basketball state champion looks to be in midseason form.

Billings Central dominated visiting Glendive in its season opener on Saturday night, winning 68-8.

The Rams put three players in double figures, led by Coral Old Bull's 15 points. Kamryn Reinker had 14 and Ryen Hadley added 13.

Central will visit defending State AA champion Billings Skyview on Tuesday.