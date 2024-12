BILLINGS — The defending State AA girls basketball champions are off to a 1-0 start.

Billings Skyview held off a comeback attempt from Missoula Big Sky on Friday night in Billings for a 45-41 win.

Skyview trailed early in the first quarter before eventually building a 10-point halftime lead. The Falcons saw that lead trimmed but were able to hold off the Eagles down the stretch.

Skyview is at home on Saturday against Missoula Hellgate, while Big Sky visits Billings West.