Day 2 Eastern A Girls: Billings Central advances

BILLINGS - Mya Hansen and Hailey Euell helped Billlings Central build a 29-point on the way to a 74-43 divisional quarterfinal win over Sidney early Thursday afternoon at First Interstate Arena.

The Rams exploded from the tip racing to a 25-7 lead after one and stretching it 40-15 at halftime.

Hansen scored 17 in the opening half and finished with 20 while hitting six three-pointers. Euell scored 10 first-half points and finished with 12 as Central emptied its bench midway through the third quarter. Alaina Woods led the Rams in rebounding with eight.

Taylan Hansen was Sidney's top scorer with 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting, followed by Leah Entz with 12.

Billings Central faces Miles City in Friday's 6:30 p.m. semifinal.

Havre will play Hardin's girls in the late semifinal Friday at 8 p.m. after handling Lockwood 64-36.

The Blue Ponies picked up a big offensive effort from Jade Wendland who led all scorers with 16 points. Yelena Miller added 12 and eight rebounds. Sadie Fillius finished with 10 points.

Dani Jordan and Tailey Harris each scored 10 for Lockwood and added six and seven rebounds respectively.

After trailing early by 12, Lockwood cut it to 17-13 before Havre opened up a 31-19 halftime lead. The Blue Ponies also hit 8-for-19 on three-point shooting for the game.

Statewide divisional basketball scores and pairings can be seen here.