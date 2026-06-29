GREAT FALLS — On May 21, Great Falls Public Schools announced the recommendation of CMR alum Cramer Caouette to take over as head coach for the girls basketball program.

"I've been a Rustler basically my whole life," Caouette said Monday morning at CMR High School. "I played under coach (John) Cislo when I was a basketball player here. He's been here that long and it's been awesome so far being able to be the head coach."

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Cramer Caouette brings 13 years of assistant coaching to new head role for Great Falls CMR girls basketball

Previously, Caouette — the grandson of former Rustler girls coach Don Cramer — worked as an assistant for 13 years on the boys side.

"Thought it might be the best move for me and . . . try to help the girls, you know, pursue their goals," Caouette said. "It's been a quick summer turnaround here for us. But it's been exciting and the girls have been working hard."

He served under Cislo in that whole time and said his experience as an assistant prepared him for this opportunity, whether it be on the court or off.

"I've been able to hone my skills even with the varsity athletes in those types of situations," Caouette said. "It's been immensely helpful being an assistant for that long and just seeing all the little bits and pieces that go in to it."

Caouette replaces Haley Vining, who resigned from the position after leading the Rustlers for four years.

"I've talked to Haley a couple times, she was awesome," Caouette said. "She reached out right after I got the job and she gave me the lowdown on a lot of different things. And then I've got to see her a couple times after that, and just nothing but support."

He's already been well involved with the Rustlers already this summer, he said, leading them in a couple tournaments, morning practices and lifts.

"We've had great numbers showing up in the summer, sticking around for weightlifting," Caouette said. "I've been really, really impressed with the dedication the girls that have been coming, you know, pretty much every single day for the first few weeks of summer."

Last March, CMR fell in a state AA play-in to Billings Skyview. Minus four seniors from that team, the core that returns brings experience with them from playing in a playoff environment.

"It didn't turn out the way they wanted to last year and so, you know, kind of being in the fire with those experiences will help those girls that have come back," Caouette said. "Be hopefully more prepared for those types of sitations, if we see them."

Caouette said he's already counting down the days till the season begins.

"Third week in November, first practice starts and already thinking about what that's going to look like," Caouette said. "It'll come fast. So I'm excited."