Great Falls CMR girls pace past Great Falls in 2nd half to sweep crosstown series

Great Falls High vs CMR
GREAT FALLS — In their second girls basketball crosstown game of the season, Great Falls CMR outscored Great Falls High by 11 in the third to end up pacing to a 46-32 win Thursday night at Rustler Fieldhouse.

The teams traded punches in the first 16 minutes, including a buzzer-beating jump shot from Taylee Hodke forthe Bison to tie the game 17-17 at the break.

But similar to the first time these two met, the Rustlers found a spark in the second half and cruised from there. CMR got the season sweep over its rival.

CMR (10-7, 7-5 Eastern AA) remains in position to host a state play-in game, while Great Falls (5-12,3-9 Eastern AA) will be fighting for the sixth spot in the final two games.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

