Butte High girls top Belgrade, Butte Central boys roll past East Helena

BUTTE — Homecourt advantage was in full effect for a pair of high school basketball games in Butte on Thursday night.

Over at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym, the Butte High girls earned their first win of the season with a 48-40 Class AA non-conference victory over Belgrade.

Emmarie Richards and Laura Rosenleaf led the way for the Bulldogs with 14 points a piece and Payton Clary added 12.

The Panthers were paced by 13 points from senior Olivia Wegner and nine from Leila Mamangun with all of her points coming from the free throw line.

Over at the Maroon Activities Center, the defending Class A champion Butte Central boys handled East Helena to the tune of a 72-27 victory as the Maroons improved to 2-1.

Dougie Peoples paced Central with 19 points and Kyle Holter scored 14. The Vigilantes were led by a 10-point effort from Colter Charlesworth.