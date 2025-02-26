Butte High girls rout No. 5 Helena, pull into tie with Bengals in Western AA

BUTTE — The Butte High girls found themselves in an early deficit, rallied and then stormed ahead to a 67-43 victory over fifth-ranked Helena on Tuesday evening at Ross J. Richardson Gym in the Bulldogs' final regular-season home game of the season.

With one game remaining in the Class AA schedule, Butte and the Bengals are now tied for third place at 8-5 in the Western AA standings, having split their series.

Missoula Big Sky and Missoula Hellgate are atop the conference at 10-3. Those teams are now assured automatic byes to the Class AA state tournament while Butte and Helena are set to host play-in games.

Butte's Cadence Graham led her team with a game-high 19 points while Brityn Stewart added 12. Madi Todorovich paced the Bengals with 10 points.

The Bulldogs close out the regular season at Helena Capital on Thursday while the Bengals will host Big Sky.

