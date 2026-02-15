Butte girls storm back in 2nd half, complete sweep of Helena High

BUTTE — A second half surge helped the Butte High girls secure a regular-season sweep over Helena High.

Sisters Cadence and Elli Graham combined for 33 points — Elli had 17 and Cadence scored 16 — and the Bulldogs outscored the Bengals by 24 points after halftime to win 63-47 to remain in the hunt for a second-place finish in the Western AA and an automatic berth to the state tournament.

Butte, Missoula Hellgate and Helena Capital all headed into Saturday tied for second place at 7-3 in conference play.

The Bengals led 21-13 after the first quarter and built a 31-23 lead by halftime before the Bulldogs stormed back in the third quarter to take a 45-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

Franki Salusso and Emma Johnson each added nine points for the Bulldogs. Helena was paced by a game-high 24 points from Lauren Lieberg and 12 from Dakota Lieberg.

Butte will host Hellgate on Thursday while Helena will host Capital on Saturday.

