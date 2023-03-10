Breanna Williams of Billings Skyview is Montana Gatorade girls player of the year

CHICAGO — Billings Skyview junior forward Breanna Williams is Montana's girls basketball Gatorade player of the year for the 2022-23 season.

At the time of her selection, Williams was averaging 22.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals through 19 games. Williams and Skyview are set to play Kalispell Flathead in a State AA semifinal game on Friday night in Butte.

Williams helped lead the Falcons to their first state championship in 2022, where she was the Class AA tournament MVP. She is a two-time first-team all-state selection.

Off the court, Williams is a long-time volunteer at Stroke Camp in Red Lodge, working with survivors and their caregivers. She has also donated her time locally with the Special Olympics and as a youth basketball coach. She has a weighted GPA of 4.10.

“Breanna is such a special talent in the state of Montana,” Bozeman coach Kati Mobley state in a press release. “She has expanded her game so much in the last year. As opposing coaches, we know that she can take over a game at any time and is very hard to stop.”

