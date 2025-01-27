Billings West to honor 50 years of girls basketball; former player Debbie Olson Sevier recalls first team

BILLINGS — Fifty years ago underneath the school's Golden Dome, Billings West launched its girls basketball program. One can imagine the memories those players still carry. And several are on their way back to celebrate.

“I thought it would just be great if women who played 50 years ago would just get together,” Debbie Olson Sevier told MTN Sports.

Olson Sevier was a member of that first Bears team in 1975, wearing number 34 in a black and white team photo she shared. It was a big deal to make that squad.

“(Coach Jim) Stratton had 73 girls try out in 1974, and 35 women he had to choose,” Olson Sevier recalled.

She's been combing through old pictures, newspaper clippings and rosters, which only tell part of the story.

Olson Sevier also recalled a few of the younger girls being courageous enough to plead their case for girls basketball in front of the school board. It worked.

West's inaugural schedule showed the Bears playing pretty much any school nearby with a team, including Red Lodge and Absarokee.

During halftime of Friday's 5:30 p.m. game against Billings Senior, members of that original West team, plus other players from the 1970s, will be on hand to celebrate the 50-year anniversary. And there’s a reason for celebrating during this particular game against their rivals.

“The first Senior-West game, West beat Senior by two points,” Olson Sevier recalled. Though, she also remembers Senior returning that favor by exactly two points in their next meeting.

As girls basketball started to gain traction for the Bears in 1975, Olson Sevier says seating was filled mostly by team parents.

“The end lines … those bleachers weren’t even pulled out. But you would see behind the bench is where our parents all sat. So, when you see pictures it’s all older people watching the games. A few fans, and definitely our parents,” she said.

Olson Sevier says West reached the divisional tournament and placed fourth to close that first season. Only two from the division advanced to the state tournament.

As friends and former players gather this week — Olson Sevier notes it marks ‘50 years in the making' — they’re eager to share not only memories, but also memorabilia.

“This was from before the 1900s on sports, but also up to 1982. So, Broncs, Rams and Bears … a research company collated an almanac," she said while showing the almanac. "I thought that was real interesting.”

It sort of makes 50 years ago seem like yesterday.

