No. 1 Billings West girls remain atop Eastern AA with dominant win over No. 2 Bozeman Gallatin

Billings West girls basketball added its tenth win of the season on Friday night with a dominant win at Bozeman Gallatin, 68-45.

The Golden Bears led all four quarters and were led by Kourtney Grossman, who finished with 24 points. Despite the loss, standout Gallatin freshman Jada Davis had 20. West's Sydney Pierce, who dominated the paint, had 15.

Gallatin threw several defensive schemes at West, going from a man to a press to a 2-3 zone, but nothing could stop the No. 1-ranked team in MTN Sports' latest Class AA girls rankings.

West has now swept Gallatin this season and improved to 10-1. The Raptors fell to 9-3.

