Billings West girls snap Billings Central's 29-game winning streak

BILLINGS — The Billings West girls overcame a 26-17 halftime deficit to top Billings Central 47-41 and snap the Rams' 29-game winning streak Tuesday night.

Class AA West cut the deficit to 31-30 by the end of the third quarter thanks to 10 points from Reagan Soucy in the frame. With the game later tied at 40 with 1:21 remaining, Golden Bears sophomore Reece Enderson stepped to the line and buried a pair of free throws to give West its final lead of the game.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Billings West girls snap Central's 29-game win streak

Enderson led West with 17 points and Soucy finished with 12, while University of Montana commit Kamryn Reinker finished with 27 points for the Rams. She was the only players for Class A Central to score in the second half.

The boys game had a similar script. Central jumped out to a 28-22 halftime advantage but West outscored the Rams 41-23 in the second half to run away with a 63-51 win.

The teams will meet again Jan. 3 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

