Billings West girls run past Bozeman, 61-29

Bears improve to 12-0
Posted at 9:40 PM, Feb 01, 2022
BILLINGS - A frozen Tuesday night in Billings didn't bother the red hot girls basketball season at West High as the Bears cruised past Bozeman 61-29 to remain unbeaten.

Layla Buamann scored 11 points in the first half and was one of four Bears to hit double digits. Taylee Chirrick led West with 13 while Bella Murphy and Kaitlin Grossman each scored 10.

West's suffocating defense helped build a 37-12 halftime lead after giving up only six points in each of the first two quarters.

Emily Williams led the Hawks in scoring with eight points.

West improves to 12-0 and 8-0 in conference with a trip to Bozeman Gallatin set for Thursday. Bozeman High sits 2-6 in conference, 2-10 overall.

