BILLINGS — Strength in numbers.

That’s what might best describe this version of the Billings West girls basketball team, as the Golden Bears have showcased great depth and versatility throughout the first half of their schedule.

Billings West girls reloaded for deep postseason run

“Hopefully we can keep defenses guessing by putting someone else in and pulling the bigs out and guards attacking," West head coach Jason Amundsen said. "It gives us some flexibility if our first option, our second option isn't working. Can we go to that fourth, fifth option and still be successful?"

West has opened the campaign 7-1, with that lone loss coming to Gallatin in a rematch of last year’s state title won by the Raptors. That hiccup, though, can serve as a tool to learn from.

“It's a tough one. We had a lot of heart-to-hearts talking about what's important to us," Amundsen said. "Our game plan going in, we thought we had a pretty good first half, then second half we kind of lost focus on what we needed to do to win. Hopefully that hammers it home for next time."

West’s aspirations are to again be playing in the final game of the season. And with a team that’s relatively young but ripe with experience, the Bears are ready to take the next step.

“Missing out on an opportunity that we thought we had and I think they've taken that to heart this year. Even though they're young, they've got plenty of experience," Amundsen said. "Having that, then some of the girls coming off the bench, it helps having that experience and some of the girls who have been around a while helping the girls who haven't."

West is in action on Saturday evening in Great Falls against CMR.