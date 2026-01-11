High School College More Sports Watch Now
Billings West girls race past Bozeman, improve to 6-1

Posted
and last updated

The Billings West girls basketball team bounced back nicely from Friday's loss at Gallatin — its first of the season — to top Eastern AA foe Bozeman at home on Saturday 68-36.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

The Golden Bears raced out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter and led by 22 points at halftime. West put four girls in double figures and had nine in the scoring column.

West is on the road next Thursday at Great Falls, while Bozeman, which is now 4-2, will host Billings Senior next Friday.

