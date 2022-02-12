Billings West girls hold off Billings Senior, stay perfect

BILLINGS - West High's basketball girls are still unbeaten this season after holding court at home Friday night for a 58-38 win over Billings Senior.

The Broncs didn't back down early, maintaining an 8-7 lead after a low-scoring first quarter. But West answered to lead by as many as 13 in the second quarter before taking a 28-18 lead into the locker room.

West's defense held Senior to seven points in the third to help put it away.

Taylee Chirrick led the Bears in scoring with 12 points followed by Layla Baumann's 11.

Senior's Lauren Cummings led all scorers with 13. Brenna Linse chipped in with 10.

The Bears are now 14-0 (9-0 conference) with a trip to Belgrade on Tuesday before a rematch with Billings Skyview on February 19.

Senior (4-6, 3-3) hosts Skyview on February 18.