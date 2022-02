BILLINGS - The Billings West basketball girls made sure Senior Night closed with a happy ending Friday night in a 76-53 win over Belgrade.

The Bears, who improved to 15-0, paid tribute to senior players Ryan Dolan, Bella Murphy and Kaitlin Grossman before tipoff then used a strong second quarter to pull away from the Panthers.

Belgrade led 9-8 late in the opening quarter before West answered with an 18-0 run to build a comfortable cushion.