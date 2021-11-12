Billings Skyview's Spotted Bear, Berry sign NCAA NLIs

BILLINGS - Morning Grace Spotted Bear and Brooke Berry of Billings Skyview have signed National Letters of Intent to continue their basketball careers.
Spotted Bear signed with South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. She led Montana in Class AA steals last season with 3.47 per game and is also a two-time All-Conference selection.
Berry signed with the University of New Mexico after earning 1st Team All-State/All-Conference honors the past two seasons. She led state in Class AA scoring last year averaging 16.4 points per game and was 2nd in assists with 4.21 per game.
Skyview is also among four winners of the Montana High School Associations's 2020-21 NorthWestern Energy
Academic Excellence Awards. One academic champion was crowned in each of the four athletic
classifications – AA, A, B and C.
Billings Skyview, Billings Central, Huntley Project and Whitewater High Schools were named champions
in their respective classifications.
The program was initiated in the school year 1988-89. Winners are determined by averaging the grades
earned by students who took part in athletic, music and/or speech/drama programs offered by that school
during the 2020-2021 school year. These participating students must have each met a specific criterion
to be in the averaging process.
Below are this year's winners and runners up, G.P.A., numbers of students averaged, and total enrollments.
Class AA Billings Skyview 3.615 216 1568
Butte 3.603 255 1287
Class A Billings Central 3.449 204 287
Whitefish 3.400 203 597
Class B Huntley Project 3.651 113 228
Jefferson 3.624 150 294
Class C Whitewater 3.907 10 11
Plevna 3.870 12 24