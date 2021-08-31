Watch
Billings Skyview's Brooke Berry commits to University of New Mexico basketball

BILLINGS — Billings Skyview standout Brooke Berry has committed to the University of New Mexico women's basketball program, according to an Instagram post from Berry.

Berry led Class AA in points and assists as a junior, averaging 18.2 and 5.0, respectively. Berry has led Skyview to the State AA tournament each of the past two seasons, including a fourth-place finish in 2021.

Berry had numerous other schools chasing her, including Rutgers and nearly every Mountain West Conference program. Berry is the fourth member of UNM’s 2022 recruiting class to commit, joining Volcano Vista teammates Jaelyn Bates and Natalia Chavez and Arizona’s Hannah Robbins.

