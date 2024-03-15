Billings Skyview standout Breanna Williams wins second straight Gatorade honor

Breanna Williams is the 2023-24 Gatorade Montana girls basketball player of the year, the organization announced Thursday.

Williams, who also won the award last year, helped lead Billings Skyview to a 24-0 record and the Class AA state championship. The Falcons also won the title in 2022 and placed third last year.

This season, Williams, a 6-foot-2 senior forward who has committed to play at the University of Maryland, averaged 25.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.2 steals per game. She compiled 26 points, 14 rebounds, five steals and four assists in Skyview’s 54-36 win over Missoula Hellgate in the state championship.

“Breanna has been an excellent team player this year,” Billings West coach Jason Amundsen said. “She is the catalyst for her team. Breanna is a complete player — she handles the ball, scores, facilitates and plays the center of their zone defense.”

According to a news release from Gatorade, "Williams is a long-time volunteer at Stroke Camp in Red Lodge, working with survivors and their caregivers. She has also donated her time locally with the Special Olympics and as a youth basketball coach."

The release also said Williams has maintained a weighted 4.10 GPA in the classroom.