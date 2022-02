BILLINGS - Billings Skyview's girls led Billings Senior 21-1 after the first quarter en-route to a 61-39 win on the road on Friday night.

The Falcons didn't allow a Senior made field goal until nearly six minutes left in the second quarter and led 34-13 at halftime.

Skyview now turns its attention to top-ranked, unbeaten Billings West on Saturday afternoon. West beat Skyview on a buzzer-beater earlier this season.