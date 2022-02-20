Billings Skyview rallies from double-digit deficit to end West's bid for perfection

Billings Skyview fell behind Billings West by as many as 13 in the first half, but the Falcons rode sophomore Breanna Williams in the second half to a 50-48 victory, handing the Golden Bears their first loss of the season.

Williams, who was saddled with two fouls in the opening half, scored 17 of her 21 in the second half to help the Falcons overcome a seven-point halftime deficit and open up a lead of as many as eight in the fourth quarter.

“She was in foul trouble in the first half with two fouls, so she didn’t get to play much. We didn’t get to utilize (Williams)," Skyview senior Brooke Berry said. "I think that’s why we were down so much, honestly. When we knew she was coming back our goal was to get it to her, because no one can stop her.”

Skyview improves to 14-2 on the season, with its lone loss in Eastern AA play coming on a buzzer-beater at West in January. This snaps a 20-game losing skid to West.

West falls to 15-1 and will have two games remaining before the Eastern AA divisional tournament.