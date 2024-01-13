Watch Now
Billings Skyview girls hold off Billings West, move to 7-0

BILLINGS — The Billings Skyview girls moved to 7-0 on Saturday afternoon with a 55-51 victory on the road at rival Billings West.

Skyview and West, who have won the past two Class AA girls state championships, delivered another thriller. West led 50-48 after a pair of 3-pointers by Kaitlin Grossman, but Falcons senior and Maryland commit Breanna Williams closed the game out by attacking the rim and getting to the foul line.

The two sides were tied 10-10 after the first quarter with West gaining a 25-22 halftime lead, but Skyview managed to tie the game entering the final period. The fourth quarter saw several lead changes before Skyview grabbed it for good at 53-50.

