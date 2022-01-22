Billings Skyview girls blast Billings Senior, 77-37

BILLINGS — Billings Skyview boatraced Billings Senior on Friday night, as the Falcons beat the Broncs 77-37 at home in an Eastern AA girls basketball game.

Leading 8-7 midway through the first quarter, Skyview closed the frame on a 16-0 run, which extended to 23-0 in the second quarter. The Falcons closed the first half on a 36-4 run and led 44-11 at the break.

Skyview's lead grew to 40 on a Cami Harris rainbow triple with just over four minutes to play, enacting a running clock.

Breanna Williams led Skyview with 22 points and Brooke Berry poured in 18.

The Falcons will take on unbeaten Billings West on Saturday at 2 p.m.

"West High is a really, really good basketball team. They’ve had our number for many years. Last time we played them it was 59-29 and we took it on the chin at the state tournament," Skyview head coach Brent Montague said. "We’re looking forward to going over there and playing them. I’m sure they’re looking forward to playing us, as well. Hopefully we can make it a really good game.”

