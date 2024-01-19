Billings Central tops Hardin in rivalry doubleheader at First Interstate Arena

BILLINGS — The Billings Central boys and girls picked up Southeastern A victories over rival Hardin on Thursday night inside First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The Central girls opened the evening with a 63-46 win, followed by a 73-58 win by the Ram boys.

Central girls 63, Hardin 46

Billings Central outscored Hardin 33-19 in the second half to pull away for a 63-46 win. Hardin led after the first quarter and scored as time expired in the first half to pull within three, but Central clamped down defensively in the third quarter to open the lead to double digits.

Kamryn Reinker led the way for Billings Central with 24 points. Coral Old Bull added 14 for the Rams, while Dierrah Takes Enemy had 20 to lead Hardin.

Central boys 73, Hardin 58

Billings Central shrugged off a slow start then held off a Hardin run to make it a Ram sweep of the Bulldogs on Thursday evening, 73-58.

Central trailed 11-10 after the first quarter — a deficit that prompted head coach Jim Stergar to pull all five starters just minutes into the game. Stergar's second unit responded, seemingly igniting the rest of the Central team as the Rams opened up a 33-21 lead by halftime.

Hardin cut into the deficit in the third quarter, trimming it to four on multiple occasions, but Central was able to extend the lead in the fourth quarter and hold the Bulldogs at bay.