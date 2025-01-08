Billings Central girls pick up statement victory over Lockwood

LOCKWOOD — Both the Billings Central and Lockwood girls basketball teams came into Tuesday night's showdown unbeaten, but only the visiting Rams would keep their perfect record intact.

Central out-scored Lockwood 26-14 in a decisive third quarter that saw the Rams' lead balloon from five to 17 on their way to a 70-51 victory.

Central had to play catch-up early on, falling behind 12-10 after the first quarter. But the Rams scored the first six points of the second quarter and never trailed again.

Kamryn Reinker led a balanced Central attack with 16 points, while Lyssa Peterson had 15 and Coral Old Bull scored 13. Tailey Harris led Lockwood with 21 points.

Billings Central is now 7-0 and will travel to Lewistown on Friday, while Lockwood falls to 5-1 and plays Miles City on Saturday.