Bigfork girls chasing perfection as they prepare for Class B state tournament

BIGFORK — With a 23-0 record, the Bigfork Valkyries basketball team has been absolutely perfect this year. As they prepare for the Class B state tournament, Bigfork's seniors shared all that this year and the program has meant to them.

"I think it’s crazy because our relationship has really grown together and it’s just a great experience," said senior Madison Chappuis. "So I would say it’s like a really big deal to us and me and the whole team."

And after finishing third at state last year, Chappius believes the experience will only help increase the team's chance of success this year.

"I think that was one of the first teams that we had really been a part of where we were really connected together," said Chappuis. "And I think it was a good experience to realize this is what we need for the next year, so we’re more prepared for this year."

Fellow senior Scout Nadeau is grateful the team is heading into state this year with a better idea of what to expect.

"Getting that experience and knowing that when you come to state it’s not just like any other game. All these teams are here to play, like tournament time, that’s it," said Nadeau. "You leave it all out there or you don’t, and I think that’s one thing that we learned last year; we lost that first game, we came back and got third, and this year we’re ready to just win it all."

And when it comes to what the team is trying to prove, Nadeau had a clear message.

"To show these teams across the state what Bigfork is here to do," said a confident Nadeau. "We’ve always been kind of underestimated, even though we are coming in as the No. 1. I just feel like we’re always kind of the underdog from the West, so that’s what I’m most excited for."

With only three seniors on the team, Ellie Jordt is ready for her final year to be the most successful of their seasons.

"This is like a perfect senior year for basketball and I wouldn’t want to be on any other team but this one," said Jordt with a smile. "And it’s just really awesome that we’re going in like this, strong and confident."

Confidence that Jordt knows is felt by the whole team as they eagerly await state.

"I think we’re all feeling pretty good, we’re all ready and we wanna do our best obviously," said Jordt. "And I just want to go out there and have fun and hopefully win state."

With state beginning March 9, only time will tell if the Valkyries season finishes perfect and they bring home the first girls basketball state title in school history.

