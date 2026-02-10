Bigfork Valkyries look to stay on top of Northwest with young core of starters

BIGFORK — In a season where big changes could have derailed the team, the Bigfork Valkyries find themselves in familiar girls basketball territory on top of the Northwest A Conference.

With a new coach and their best player for four years graduated, Valkyries head coach Isaac Martel said the scoring and leadership on the team have come from an unexpected source.

“Some of those younger girls have just really stepped up to the plate when it comes to taking some of the pressure off of our older girls, and handling the ball when we need to, knocking down shots, and being really good sports," Martel said.

The remaining seniors on this Valkyries squad, like Paeten Gunlock, knew that in order for these young girls to make a difference, they had to keep instilling the strong culture that was built in years past.

“We've definitely grown with each other, like bonding and stuff,” Gunlock said. “We've definitely built that chemistry with each other. We're getting better and better every day. I'd say all the contributions that our teammates have on the court and on the bench, too, is really helpful with this season.”

That strong chemistry made life easy for sophomores like Payton DeSpain, who went from getting two minutes a game as a freshman to a starting role on the team.

DeSpain and others have had similar experiences with the Valkyries this season.

“It is hard to compete at such a high level with such young players because we're all like eighth grade to varsity,” DeSpain said. “That's a big jump, and so it has been hard, but to have other people going through the same thing as I am, it's nice to share.”

But DeSpain said there is another X factor to the Valkyries' success this year.

She said without the experience of Gunlock, a senior guard and Carroll College commit, the team would not know what it takes to compete at such a high level.

“Without her, I don't think we would be in this spot, not like at all,” DeSpain said. “She pushes us at practice, she pushes us during the game. We got to kind of keep up with her pace, and she's such a good player that it's hard, but she pushes us.”

Bigfork will face off against Ronan on Tuesday.

