Bigfork girls dominate Whitefish 51-17 to extend winning streak to nine games

WHITEFISH — After scoring on only free throws for the first few minutes of the game, Bigfork showed why it is still a girls basketball team to watch in Class A with a tremendous scoring effort from Braeden and Paeten Gunlock in a 51-17 win over Whitefish on Thursday.

It seemed as if one of the two, if not both, was involved in every offensive play, whether scoring or passing, which led the Valkyries to a 20-3 first-quarter start.

As dominant as Bigfork was on offense, it was just as impressive at the defensive end, forcing Whitefish to take tough shots and forcing multiple turnovers throughout.

By the second half, it was already too late for the Bulldogs to make a comeback effort as they would fall even further behind.

Whitefish plays its next game Feb. 6 against Polson, while Bigfork plays Libby the same day.