Big Timber's Hailee Brandon inks with Dawson Community College

GLENDIVE -- Class B girls basketball state champion and tournament MVP Hailee Brandon of Big Timber's Sweet Grass County High School has officially signed her NJCAA National Letter of Intent to suit up for the red and black of Dawson Community College for the 2021-22 basketball season.

The 5-foot-6 guard played on the Sheepherder team that dominated this past season. Big Timber claimed an overall undefeated 24-0 season that stood first place in District 5B, first place at the district tournament, first place at the Southern B divisional tournament to eventually first place in the state tournament. Brandon was selected to the 2021 all-tournament team and was named MVP.

“I believe Hailee will be a great addition to our program," DCC coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr. said. "I think she will continue to be successful both in academics and basketball. We are a hard-working program, and she possesses those ethics. She has great energy and is just so intense about competition. Buc Nation loves that, and that’s why she’ll thrive in a red and black uniform.”

As a four-year varsity member, Brandon totaled 185 steals, 402 rebounds and 168 assists. In her senior year, she shot 50% from the field, 31% from 3-point range and 73% from the free throw line while averaging 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists per game. The 2018-19 season was another standout season for Brandon, as she led her team with the most assists and steals, and was voted academic all-state (2018-2020) and second-team all-conference.

Her success continued to grow this 2021 season after being selected to be on the Class B all-star team participating in the annual Hi-Line Invitational Tournament in Havre. Brandon has also been named to the Midland Roundtable All-Star Roster for the Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series to be held on June 11-12.

“I chose to sign with Dawson because I love the support from the community and how close everyone is with each other," Brandon said. "They have a winning program I’m super excited to be a part of and play for a great coach. It’s not too far from home and it’s a small town. So I’ll have lots of time to improve and focus on basketball, while getting a good education. I’m super excited to continue my basketball career at Dawson.”

“Hailee has decided to attend Dawson Community College to further her education and to continue her basketball career. I am very excited Hailee chose to attend DCC. She is a hardworking student-athlete and I think DCC is a great fit for her," said Big Timber coach Kim Finn. "With Hailee’s work ethic and dedication to school and basketball, I know she will excel at Dawson Community College. I am excited to see how much she grows as a person, student, and athlete at DCC.”