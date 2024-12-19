Battle-tested Malta girls look to 'grow stronger throughout the whole season' after 3-2 start

GREAT FALLS — In its first five games of the season, the Malta girls basketball team has faced the likes of Huntley Project, defending Class B state champion Baker, and Florence — which Malta beat in last year's state quarterfinals. The M-ettes are 2-1 in those contests.

"We're pretty stoked about it," sophomore Denvyr Tuss said following last Friday's win over Florence. "But we just need to keep pushing, and we know that. We just need to keep working harder, keep our head level and just get better every day."

"It makes us really excited to see maybe we've improved playing against teams that have made it to state every year. But at the same time, we have too, and it's just exciting," senior Kelbie Nelson said. "But like (head coach Nate Hammond) says, we need to remember to stay humble and play harder every game."

Malta has already been battle-tested to say the least, and for a team that brings back a majority of its core from last years state semifinal appearance, Tuss and Nelson both said it brings the team confidence.

"I think just that experience really, like, boosts our confidence a lot this year," Tuss said. "Helps us get better and better every day."

"Every single player (has) got, like, their own specialty spot," Nelson said. "So that's really exciting."

Tuss said because they've been together for so long, it only makes team chemistry stronger.

"We have this really good bond together," Tuss said. "I just love these guys a lot, and we're like a big family."

Speaking of family, Nelson — as Malta's lone senior — said it's like having little sisters on the team.

"I like it a lot because they have that closeness, and I've been able to just develop with them through the years," Nelson said. "So I like it."

A state championship might be the M-ettes' end goal, but Tuss and Nelson said they want to see more out of the team along the way.

"Keep pushing that M-ette tradition that we've been going on ... over the decades," Tuss said. "And it's pretty special to wear an M-ette uniform."

"Just grow stronger throughout the whole season and not have a moment where there's anything that's tearing us apart," Nelson said. "I hope we mature through the season because that's really what's going to get us to state."

Malta fell to Class A Havre on the road 67-56 Tuesday night and will next hit the court Jan. 3 at home against Fairview.