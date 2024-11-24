Baker girls basketball standout Madison O'Connor commits to Montana State

BILLINGS — Baker's Madison O'Connor has committed to play college basketball at Montana State.

O'Connor announced her pledge to the Bobcats on Sunday via social media.

O'Connor, a 5-foot-10 junior guard, burst on the Montana high school girls basketball scene as a freshman, going on a scoring rampage through the 2022-23 season to help Baker to a third-place finish at the state tournament.

Last year O'Connor and the Spartans won the school's first girls title since 2001 with a 58-44 win over Missoula Loyola in the Class B championship game. O'Connor led the way with 29 points.

According to her social media accounts, O'Connor also had offers from the likes of the Montana Lady Griz, Eastern Washington and North Dakota State.

