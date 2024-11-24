Baker girls basketball standout Madison O'Connor commits to Montana State

BILLINGS — Baker's Madison O'Connor has committed to play college basketball at Montana State.
O'Connor announced her pledge to the Bobcats on Sunday via social media.
O'Connor, a 5-foot-10 junior guard, burst on the Montana high school girls basketball scene as a freshman, going on a scoring rampage through the 2022-23 season to help Baker to a third-place finish at the state tournament.
Last year O'Connor and the Spartans won the school's first girls title since 2001 with a 58-44 win over Missoula Loyola in the Class B championship game. O'Connor led the way with 29 points.
let’s get it cat nation #committed #gocats💙💛 pic.twitter.com/H0uWfM6uFi— Madison O’Connor (@Madison_OCo) November 24, 2024
According to her social media accounts, O'Connor also had offers from the likes of the Montana Lady Griz, Eastern Washington and North Dakota State.