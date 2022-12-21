Ava Loran's 17 points pace Corvallis girls past Butte Central

BUTTE — The Butte Central girls basketball will need to wait until the new year to earn their first win.

Corvallis' Ava Loran poured in a game-high 17 points and the Blue Devils fended off the Maroons 37-34 in a Southwest A contest and Central's home opener at the Maroon Activities Center.

It was Corvallis' first win of the season as the Blue Devils moved to 1-4 overall. The Maroons, playing under first-year coach Quinn Carter, dropped to 0-5.

Central led 11-8 after one quarter before the Blue Devils pulled away for a 22-15 halftime lead. Corvallis still heled a seven-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter and did enough down the stretch to keep the Maroons at bay.

Central was led by 13 points from Brooke Badovinac and 10 from Arika Stajcar.