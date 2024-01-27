Watch Now
Allie Dale scores 20 as No. 2 Twin Bridges girls roll past Townsend

Posted at 7:45 PM, Jan 26, 2024
TWIN BRIDGES — The Class C Twin Bridges girls basketball team had little trouble against Class B competition on Friday evening.

Allie Dale — who last month became the newest member of Twin Bridges' 1,000-point club — scored a game high 20 points and Emma Konen added 12 as the No. 2-ranked Falcons surged past Townsend 57-31 in a non-conference game.

Twin Bridges, the two-time defending Western C champion and last season's State C runner up, improved to 11-1 on the season. The Falcons lone loss was to reigning State C champion Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in December.

Twin Bridges built a 15-12 lead against Townsend after one quarter and took a 33-18 lead into halftime.

The Bulldogs (7-5) were led by 10 points from Ella Beggar. For highlights, see the video reel above.

The Twin Bridges boys and girls will host Manhattan Christian on Monday.

