Eastern A girls: Lockwood, Havre set up semifinal meeting

BILLINGS — The Lockwood and Havre girls won first-round games at the Eastern A divisional basketball tournament on Thursday inside First Interstate Arena in Billings, setting up a semifinal showdown between the two heavyweights on Friday.

Lockwood 61, Lewistown 52

Lockwood's two-headed monster of Tailey Harris and Dani Jordan combined for 42 of the Lions' 61 points, as Lockwood held off Lewistown 61-52 in the opening round of the Eastern A divisional tournament.

Harris racked up a game-high 24 points, hitting four 3-pointers and going 8 for 10 at the free throw line. Jordan scored 18 points and shot 9 of 10 from the charity stripe.

Lockwood withstood a magnificent game from Lewistown's Lexi Burnham, who finished with 21 points, on 8-of-10 shooting, and 11 rebounds.

Lockwood moves into Friday's semifinals, while Lewistown falls into loser-out action.

Havre 68, Laurel 48

Havre put four girls in double figures on its way to a 68-48 win over Laurel in the opening round of the Eastern A divisional tournament.

Tierra Parker led the Blue Ponies with 26 points, shooting 10 of 12 from the floor. Ela Harber added 14 points, Ariana Gary 13 and Amaya Jarvis had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Havre will meet Lockwood in Friday's semifinals, while Laurel will play Lewistown in loser-out action.