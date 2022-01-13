2021-2022 high school girls basketball standings

Below are the high school girls basketball standings from the 2021-2022 season. Standings can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

Class AA

East

(Updated Jan. 8)

Conf. Overall Billings West 2-0 6-0 Billings Senior 2-0 3-3 Billings Skyview 2-0 4-1 Great Falls High 1-1 1-5 Great Falls CMR 1-1 2-4 Belgrade 0-2 0-5 Bozeman High 0-2 0-6 Bozeman Gallatin 0-2 0-6

West

(Updated Jan. 8)

Conf. Overall Kalispell Flathead 2-0 6-0 Missoula Hellgate 1-0 4-0 Missoula Big Sky 1-0 3-2 Missoula Sentinel 1-1 3-3 Butte 1-1 4-1 Helena Capital 0-1 3-2 Helena High 0-1 3-2 Kalispell Glacier 0-2 3-3

Class A

Northwest A

(Updated Jan. 11)



Conf. Overall Browning 2-0 5-1 Ronan 3-1 5-2 Columbia Falls 2-1 5-2 Polson 2-2 3-6 Whitefish 0-2 2-4 Libby 0-3 1-7

Southwest A

(Updated Jan. 11)

Conf. Overall Hamilton 3-0 8-1 Dillon 3-0 6-1 Butte Central 3-1 4-3 Frenchtown 3-2 6-2 Stevensville 1-2 3-4 Corvallis 0-3 0-7 East Helena 0-5 1-7

Northeast A

(Updated Jan. 11)



Conf. Overall Havre 4-0 7-1 Miles City 3-1 5-3 Lewistown 1-2 3-4 Sidney 1-2 2-7 Glendive 0-4 0-8

Southeast A

(Updated Jan. 11)

