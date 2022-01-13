Watch
High School SportsHigh School Girls Basketball

Actions

2021-2022 high school girls basketball standings

items.[0].image.alt
MTN Sports
Basketball.jpg
Posted at 6:20 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 20:20:51-05

Below are the high school girls basketball standings from the 2021-2022 season. Standings can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

Class AA

East

(Updated Jan. 8)

Conf.Overall
Billings West2-06-0
Billings Senior2-0 3-3
Billings Skyview 2-04-1
Great Falls High1-11-5
Great Falls CMR1-12-4
Belgrade 0-20-5
Bozeman High0-20-6
Bozeman Gallatin0-20-6

West

(Updated Jan. 8)

Conf.Overall
Kalispell Flathead2-06-0
Missoula Hellgate1-04-0
Missoula Big Sky 1-03-2
Missoula Sentinel1-13-3
Butte1-14-1
Helena Capital 0-13-2
Helena High0-13-2
Kalispell Glacier0-23-3

Class A

Northwest A

(Updated Jan. 11)

Conf.Overall
Browning 2-05-1
Ronan3-15-2
Columbia Falls2-15-2
Polson2-23-6
Whitefish0-22-4
Libby 0-31-7

Southwest A

(Updated Jan. 11)

Conf.Overall
Hamilton3-08-1
Dillon3-06-1
Butte Central3-14-3
Frenchtown3-26-2
Stevensville1-23-4
Corvallis0-30-7
East Helena 0-51-7

Northeast A

(Updated Jan. 11)

Conf.Overall
Havre4-07-1
Miles City3-15-3
Lewistown1-23-4
Sidney1-22-7
Glendive 0-40-8

Southeast A

(Updated Jan. 11)

Conf.Overall
Hardin3-07-1
Laurel2-05-2
Billings Central 2-16-2
Livingston0-31-6
Lockwood0-30-7
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state