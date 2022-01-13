2021-2022 high school girls basketball standings

Below are the high school girls basketball standings from the 2021-2022 season. Standings can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
Class AA
East
(Updated Jan. 8)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings West
|2-0
|6-0
|Billings Senior
|2-0
|3-3
|Billings Skyview
|2-0
|4-1
|Great Falls High
|1-1
|1-5
|Great Falls CMR
|1-1
|2-4
|Belgrade
|0-2
|0-5
|Bozeman High
|0-2
|0-6
|Bozeman Gallatin
|0-2
|0-6
West
(Updated Jan. 8)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Kalispell Flathead
|2-0
|6-0
|Missoula Hellgate
|1-0
|4-0
|Missoula Big Sky
|1-0
|3-2
|Missoula Sentinel
|1-1
|3-3
|Butte
|1-1
|4-1
|Helena Capital
|0-1
|3-2
|Helena High
|0-1
|3-2
|Kalispell Glacier
|0-2
|3-3
Class A
Northwest A
(Updated Jan. 11)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Browning
|2-0
|5-1
|Ronan
|3-1
|5-2
|Columbia Falls
|2-1
|5-2
|Polson
|2-2
|3-6
|Whitefish
|0-2
|2-4
|Libby
|0-3
|1-7
Southwest A
(Updated Jan. 11)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Hamilton
|3-0
|8-1
|Dillon
|3-0
|6-1
|Butte Central
|3-1
|4-3
|Frenchtown
|3-2
|6-2
|Stevensville
|1-2
|3-4
|Corvallis
|0-3
|0-7
|East Helena
|0-5
|1-7
Northeast A
(Updated Jan. 11)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Havre
|4-0
|7-1
|Miles City
|3-1
|5-3
|Lewistown
|1-2
|3-4
|Sidney
|1-2
|2-7
|Glendive
|0-4
|0-8
Southeast A
(Updated Jan. 11)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Hardin
|3-0
|7-1
|Laurel
|2-0
|5-2
|Billings Central
|2-1
|6-2
|Livingston
|0-3
|1-6
|Lockwood
|0-3
|0-7