Western C boys: District foes Manhattan Christian, West Yellowstone to meet for championship

BUTTE — It'll be an all District 12C boys divisional championship.

West Yellowstone and Manhattan Christian both prevailed with double-digit wins in their respective Western C semifinals on Friday to setup a rematch of the 2022 Western C boys title game.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Western C boys: Manhattan Christian, West Yellowstone to meet in championship

The Wolverines defeated Lincoln 46-36 in a meeting between two teams looking to making their first ever appearance at the Class C state tournament. West Yellowstone lost that 2022 divisional championship to the Eagles and then fell in a challenge game to Shields Valley to stay in the hunt for that elusive first trip to state.

Meanwhile the Eagles rolled past Saint Regis 47-31 as Manhattan Christian sets its sights on earning its eighth consecutive divisional crown.

The Western C boys championship is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

