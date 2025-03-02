Western C boys: Manhattan Christian rolls past Lincoln for 7th straight title

BUTTE — Manhattan Christian's divisional dominance continues.

Christian Triemstra poured in a game-high 26 points and Jack Scott added 10 as the Eagles soared past Lincoln 60-39 to claim the Western C crown for the seventh straight time on Saturday evening at the Butte Civic Center.

The Lynx were playing in the Western C title game for the first time ever and now will play a challenge game against Seeley Swan to determine the second and final seed out of the division. Lincoln is looking to advance to state for the first time in program history.

The Eagles built a 17-13 lead after one quarter and led 29-20 by halftime before outscoring the Lynx by 18 in the third quarter to ice the win.

Isaac Hoekema nearly had a double-double for MC with 8 points and 10 rebounds .

Lincoln had three players score in double digits with Roegun Dietz leading the way with 12 point and Andrew Brown and Teegan Riddle each scoring 10.

The State C tournament begins March 12 at the Butte Civic Center and Manhattan Christian will face the No. 2 Eastern C seed in the first round.